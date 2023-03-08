Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

GSK plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

GSK plc with ticker code (GSK) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 63.75 and 35.5 calculating the average target price we see 44.11. With the stocks previous close at 34.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.0%. The day 50 moving average is 35.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.18. The market cap for the company is $69,712m. Find out more information at: https://www.gsk.com

The potential market cap would be $89,260m based on the market concensus.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Lyell Immunopharma; Novartis; Sanofi SA; Surface Oncology; Wave Life Sciences Ltd.; Progentec Diagnostics; Alector; and CureVac AG., as well as strategic partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences and Vir Biotechnology The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

