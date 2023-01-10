GSK plc 6.5% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

GSK plc with ticker (LON:GSK) now has a potential upside of 6.5% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 1,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the GSK plc share price of 1,403 GBX at opening today (10/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 6.5%. Trading has ranged between 1,281 (52 week low) and 3,408 (52 week high) with an average of 7,571,394 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £57,973,857,840.



GSK plc is a global biopharma company. The Company makes vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease. Its segments include Commercial Operations and Research and Development. It develops cancer medicines for patients, including ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and multiple myeloma. It has developed a new monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19. Its product areas include vaccines, specialty medicines, and general medicines. Its vaccine portfolio includes more than 20 vaccines that help protect people from a range of diseases and infections throughout their lives. Its specialty medicines include medicines for immune-mediated conditions, including the chronic autoimmune condition lupus, respiratory disease, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Its general medicines include inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), antibiotics and medicines for skin diseases. It has a global network of about 12 vaccines manufacturing sites.







