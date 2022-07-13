Twitter
GSK plc .8% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

GSK plc with ticker (LON:GSK) now has a potential upside of .8% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 1,750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the GSK plc share price of 1,736 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential upside of .8%. Trading has ranged between 1,363 (52 week low) and 2,727 (52 week high) with an average of 11,953,368 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £86,705,112,395.

GSK plc, formerly GlaxoSmithKline PLC is a global healthcare company. The Company is focused to improve the quality of human life by helping people. The Company operates through three core businesses: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. Its Pharmaceuticals business has a portfolio of established medicines in respiratory, human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV), immuno-inflammation and oncology. It also focuses on immunology, human genetics, and advanced technologies to deliver transformational new medicines for patients. The Company’s research and development focuses on developing vaccines against infectious diseases that combine high medical needs and market potential. The Company’s Consumer Healthcare business combines science and consumer insights to create everyday healthcare brands for oral health, pain relief, cold, flu and allergy, digestive health, and vitamins, minerals and supplements. It provides prescription medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products.



