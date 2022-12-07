GSK plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

GSK plc with ticker code (GSK) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63.75 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 44.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.5%. The day 50 moving average is 32.05 while the 200 day moving average is 38.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $77,626m. Find out more information at: https://www.gsk.com

The potential market cap would be $97,386m based on the market concensus.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Lyell Immunopharma; Novartis; Sanofi SA; Surface Oncology; Progentec Diagnostics; Alector; and CureVac AG., as well as strategic partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences and Vir Biotechnology The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.