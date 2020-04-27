GSE Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 75.0% Upside

GSE Systems found using ticker (GVP) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.75 and 1.75 with a mean TP of 1.75. With the stocks previous close at 1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 75.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.02 while the 200 day moving average is 1.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $20m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gses.com

GSE Systems provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, project managers, work management specialists, and planners and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

