GSE Systems – Consenus Indicates Potential 66.7% Upside

GSE Systems found using ticker (GVP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.75 and 1.75 and has a mean target at 1.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 66.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $21m. Find out more information at: http://www.gses.com

GSE Systems provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, project managers, work management specialists, and planners and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn