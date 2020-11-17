GSE Systems – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.9% Upside

GSE Systems found using ticker (GVP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1.5 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.02 and the 200 day MA is 1.01. The company has a market cap of $23m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gses.com

GSE Systems provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, project managers, work management specialists, and planners and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.