Grupo Televisa S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.0% Upside

Grupo Televisa S.A. with ticker code (TV) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 11.81. With the stocks previous close at 6.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 69.0%. The 50 day MA is 7.76 and the 200 day moving average is 9.38. The market cap for the company is $3,879m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.televisa.com

The potential market cap would be $6,554m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico. This segment also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.