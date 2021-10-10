Grupo Televisa S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Grupo Televisa S.A. with ticker code (TV) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 14.07. Now with the previous closing price of 11.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The day 50 moving average is 12.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,409m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.televisa.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.