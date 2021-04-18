Grupo Televisa S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential -28.9% Downside

Grupo Televisa S.A. with ticker code (TV) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 8.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.23 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -28.9%. The day 50 moving average is 9.26 and the 200 day moving average is 8.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,261m. Company Website: http://www.televisa.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1969 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.