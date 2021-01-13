Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.0% Upside

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. with ticker code (GGAL) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24.1 and 6 and has a mean target at 10.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.0%. The 50 day MA is 8.72 and the 200 day MA is 9.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,050m. Company Website: http://www.gfgsa.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company’s products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services. Its investments products and services cover fixed term, bonds and shares, FIMA funds, primary tenders, and buying and selling foreign currency; and insurance products and services cover car, home, mobile, bicycle, lifetime, protected bag, integral protection, and future fund. The company’s insurance products cover options for employees, company’s assets, agricultural activity, and contractual guarantees. As of December 31, 2019, it had 326 full service banking branches; 1,034 ATMs; and 1,020 self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.