Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. with ticker code (GGAL) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24.1 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 10.34. Now with the previous closing price of 8.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.73 while the 200 day moving average is 9.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,115m. Visit the company website at: http://www.gfgsa.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company’s products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services. Its investments products and services cover fixed term, bonds and shares, FIMA funds, primary tenders, and buying and selling foreign currency; and insurance products and services cover car, home, mobile, bicycle, lifetime, protected bag, integral protection, and future fund. The company’s insurance products cover options for employees, company’s assets, agricultural activity, and contractual guarantees. As of December 31, 2019, it had 326 full service banking branches; 1,034 ATMs; and 1,020 self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

