Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. – Consenus Indicates Potential 66.8% Upside

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. found using ticker (GGAL) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16.5 and 9 with a mean TP of 12.64. Now with the previous closing price of 7.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 66.8%. The 50 day MA is 8.62 while the 200 day moving average is 12.49. The market cap for the company is $1,783m. Find out more information at: http://www.gfgsa.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It offers large-corporations banking, investment banking, and capital market services; middle-market banking; and banking services to agricultural sector. The company also provides checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, payroll direct deposits, and other services; personal loans and mortgages and time deposits; and financial products, payroll services, discount checks, and foreign trade transaction support services, as well as services to its high net worth customers. In addition, it offers financial investment alternatives, such as deposits, FIMA mutual funds, government and corporate securities, and shares and trusts; mutual funds; annuity products; life and personal accident insurance; property and casualty insurance products, such as home and ATM theft insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company engages in the management and administration of foreign currency positions, derivatives instruments, and government and corporate securities, as well as issues warrants to the agricultural, industrial, and agro-industrial sectors, as well as exporters and retailers. As of December 31, 2018, it had 325 full service banking branches; and 2,029 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn