Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.1% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste with ticker code (ASR) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 202 and 92 calculating the average target price we see 137.63. With the stocks previous close at 153.07 this indicates there is a potential downside of -10.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 132.72 and the 200 day MA is 116.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,657m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.asur.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services that comprise leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services; and airport access, automobile parking and ground transport, airport security, and fuel services, as well as provides construction services. In addition, it operates the Luis MuÃ±oz MarÃ­n International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and holds concessions to operate the various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in MedellÃ­n and JosÃ© MarÃ­a CÃ³rdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in MonterÃ­a, the Antonio RoldÃ¡n Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El CaraÃ±o Airport in QuibdÃ³, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

