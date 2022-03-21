Twitter
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste found using ticker (ASR) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 244.6 and 184 calculating the average target price we see 216.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 200.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 206.27 and the 200 day MA is 193.1. The market cap for the company is $6,259m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.asur.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $6,780m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. It provides aeronautical services, which lude passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services. In addition, it operates the Luis MuÃ±oz MarÃ­n International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and holds concessions to operate the various airports in Colombia, luding the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in MedellÃ­n and JosÃ© MarÃ­a CÃ³rdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in MonterÃ­a, the Antonio RoldÃ¡n Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El CaraÃ±o Airport in QuibdÃ³, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. The company was orporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

