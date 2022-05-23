Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste found using ticker (ASR) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 244.6 and 184 and has a mean target at 216.66. With the stocks previous close at 216.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 210.14 while the 200 day moving average is 199.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,428m. Company Website: https://www.asur.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $6,441m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services. In addition, it operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and holds concessions to operate the various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín and José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.