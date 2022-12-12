Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste found using ticker (ASR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 283 and 199 calculating the average target price we see 245.9. Now with the previous closing price of 250.82 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.0%. The 50 day MA is 228.58 while the 200 day moving average is 212.56. The company has a market cap of $7,500m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.asur.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $7,352m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services. In addition, it operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and holds concessions to operate the various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín and José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.