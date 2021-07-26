Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.1% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste found using ticker (ASR) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 213.3 and 141 calculating the mean target price we have 176.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at 178.59 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 183.83 while the 200 day moving average is 177.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,397m. Find out more information at: http://www.asur.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services. In addition, it operates the Luis MuÃ±oz MarÃ­n International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and holds concessions to operate the various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in MedellÃ­n and JosÃ© MarÃ­a CÃ³rdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in MonterÃ­a, the Antonio RoldÃ¡n Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El CaraÃ±o Airport in QuibdÃ³, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.