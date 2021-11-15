Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste with ticker code (ASR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 240 and 162 with the average target price sitting at 205.67. Now with the previous closing price of 206.77 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.5%. The 50 day MA is 197.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 185.03. The company has a market cap of $6,196m. Company Website: http://www.asur.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services. In addition, it operates the Luis MuÃ±oz MarÃ­n International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and holds concessions to operate the various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in MedellÃ­n and JosÃ© MarÃ­a CÃ³rdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in MonterÃ­a, the Antonio RoldÃ¡n Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El CaraÃ±o Airport in QuibdÃ³, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.