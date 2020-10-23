Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.8% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 71 calculating the average target price we see 82.9. Now with the previous closing price of 91.9 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -9.8%. The 50 day MA is 80.75 and the 200 day moving average is 70.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,290m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn