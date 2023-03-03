Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.6% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 136 calculating the mean target price we have 175.61. With the stocks previous close at 190.07 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -7.6%. The day 50 moving average is 174.31 while the 200 day moving average is 153.4. The company has a market cap of $9,581m. Company Website: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $8,852m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.