Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.5% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 136 with the average target price sitting at 174.76. Given that the stocks previous close was at 188.95 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.5%. The day 50 moving average is 170.7 and the 200 day MA is 152.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,542m. Find out more information at: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $8,826m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.