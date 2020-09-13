Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 71 with a mean TP of 82.28. Now with the previous closing price of 76.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 74.06 while the 200 day moving average is 69.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,109m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, S.A.B. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.