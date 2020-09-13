Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 71 with a mean TP of 82.28. Now with the previous closing price of 76.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 74.06 while the 200 day moving average is 69.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,109m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

