Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.9% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 71 calculating the mean target price we have 82.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 87.14 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -4.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 79.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 69.73. The market cap for the company is $4,907m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

