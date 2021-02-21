Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 80 and has a mean target at 113.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 103.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.4%. The day 50 moving average is 106.52 and the 200 day MA is 94.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,760m. Company Website: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, S.A.B. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.