Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 80 and has a mean target at 113.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 103.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.4%. The day 50 moving average is 106.52 and the 200 day MA is 94.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,760m. Company Website: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.