Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 168 and 125 with the average target price sitting at 150.97. Now with the previous closing price of 138.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The day 50 moving average is 142.66 while the 200 day moving average is 138.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,861m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $7,483m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.