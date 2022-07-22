Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 170 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 151.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 139.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The day 50 moving average is 142.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 138.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,888m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $7,467m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.