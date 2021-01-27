Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 80 and has a mean target at 114.5. With the stocks previous close at 107.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The 50 day MA is 110.07 and the 200 day moving average is 89.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,739m. Company Website: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, S.A.B. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.