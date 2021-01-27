Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 80 and has a mean target at 114.5. With the stocks previous close at 107.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The 50 day MA is 110.07 and the 200 day moving average is 89.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,739m. Company Website: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.