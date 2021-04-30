Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 111.75. With the stocks previous close at 105.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 107.61 and the 200 day MA is 104.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,498m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.