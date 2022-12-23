Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 192 and 136 with the average target price sitting at 160.79. Now with the previous closing price of 152.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 155.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 146.71. The market cap for the company is $7,712m. Find out more information at: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $8,145m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.