Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 132 and 76 and has a mean target at 113.38. With the stocks previous close at 108.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 109.14 and the 200 day MA is 107.68. The company has a market cap of $5,745m. Find out more information at: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.