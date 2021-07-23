Twitter
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 132 and 76 and has a mean target at 113.38. With the stocks previous close at 108.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 109.14 and the 200 day MA is 107.68. The company has a market cap of $5,745m. Find out more information at: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

