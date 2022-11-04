Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 175 and 136 calculating the average target price we see 158.07. Now with the previous closing price of 154.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 143.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 143.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,969m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $8,160m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.