Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 126 with the average target price sitting at 156.36. Now with the previous closing price of 137.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.0%. The 50 day MA is 142.86 and the 200 day moving average is 142.73. The market cap for the company is $7,140m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $8,137m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

