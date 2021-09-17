Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 151 and 76 calculating the mean target price we have 119.75. Now with the previous closing price of 118.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 113.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 109.6. The market cap for the company is $6,092m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.