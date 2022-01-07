Twitter
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.7% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 152 and 76 calculating the mean target price we have 128.37. Now with the previous closing price of 140.58 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.7%. The day 50 moving average is 129.69 and the 200 day moving average is 116.56. The company has a market cap of $7,403m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

