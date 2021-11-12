Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.1% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 153 and 76 with the average target price sitting at 126.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 137.94 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.1%. The 50 day MA is 126.33 while the 200 day moving average is 114.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,061m. Find out more information at: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.