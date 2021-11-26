Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 151 and 76 and has a mean target at 119.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 126.56 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The 50 day MA is 125.8 and the 200 day moving average is 113.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,563m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.