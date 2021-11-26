Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 151 and 76 and has a mean target at 119.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 126.56 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The 50 day MA is 125.8 and the 200 day moving average is 113.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,563m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
