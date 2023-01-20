Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 199 and 136 with a mean TP of 164.21. With the stocks previous close at 173.13 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 159.87 while the 200 day moving average is 148.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,815m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $8,361m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.