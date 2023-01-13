Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.9% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 192 and 136 with the average target price sitting at 160.79. With the stocks previous close at 169.13 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.9%. The day 50 moving average is 158.55 and the 200 day MA is 147.83. The company has a market cap of $8,691m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $8,262m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.