Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.3% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 151 and 76 calculating the mean target price we have 119.38. With the stocks previous close at 124.68 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 117.98 and the 200 day MA is 111.21. The market cap for the company is $6,627m. Find out more information at: http://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.