Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.1% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 192 and 136 calculating the mean target price we have 160.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 162.55 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.1%. The day 50 moving average is 149.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 145.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,218m. Company Website: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $8,129m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.