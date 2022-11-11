Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 136 calculating the average target price we see 158.07. Now with the previous closing price of 159.33 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 144.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 144.13. The market cap for the company is $8,463m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $8,396m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.