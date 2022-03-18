Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific found using ticker (PAC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 150 and 76 calculating the average target price we see 133.97. Now with the previous closing price of 135.09 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 138.88 and the 200 day moving average is 124.01. The market cap for the company is $6,914m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $6,857m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica. The company was orporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.