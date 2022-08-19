Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacific with ticker code (PAC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 170 and 126 and has a mean target at 151.36. With the stocks previous close at 152.47 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.7%. The 50 day MA is 141.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 140.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,674m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx

The potential market cap would be $7,618m based on the market concensus.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico’s Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.