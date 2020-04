GrowGeneration Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 91.4% Upside

GrowGeneration Corp. found using ticker (GRWG) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 5.5 calculating the mean target price we have 7.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 91.4%. The 50 day MA is 4.06 and the 200 day MA is 4.36. The market cap for the company is $144m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.growgeneration.com

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It offers horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates an online superstore, HeavyGardens.com for cultivators. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 12, 2020, it operated 27 stores, including 5 locations in Colorado, 5 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 4 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 in Oregon, 3 locations in Maine, and 1 location in Florida. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

