GrowGeneration Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 71.1% Upside

GrowGeneration Corp. with ticker code (GRWG) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 5.5 and has a mean target at 7.1. Now with the previous closing price of 4.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 71.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.03 while the 200 day moving average is 4.35. The company has a market cap of $164m. Find out more information at: http://www.growgeneration.com

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It offers horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates an online superstore, HeavyGardens.com for cultivators. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 12, 2020, it operated 27 stores, including 5 locations in Colorado, 5 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 4 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 in Oregon, 3 locations in Maine, and 1 location in Florida. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn