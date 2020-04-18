GrowGeneration Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 67.5% Upside

GrowGeneration Corp. found using ticker (GRWG) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 7.1. With the stocks previous close at 4.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 67.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.97 and the 200 day moving average is 4.35. The market cap for the company is $162m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.growgeneration.com

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It offers horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates an online superstore, HeavyGardens.com for cultivators. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 12, 2020, it operated 27 stores, including 5 locations in Colorado, 5 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 4 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 in Oregon, 3 locations in Maine, and 1 location in Florida. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn