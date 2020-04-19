GrowGeneration Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 67.1% Upside

GrowGeneration Corp. found using ticker (GRWG) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 7.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 67.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.9 while the 200 day moving average is 4.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $161m. Visit the company website at: http://www.growgeneration.com

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It offers horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates an online superstore, HeavyGardens.com for cultivators. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 12, 2020, it operated 27 stores, including 5 locations in Colorado, 5 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 4 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 in Oregon, 3 locations in Maine, and 1 location in Florida. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

