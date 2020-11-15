Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.2% Upside

Group 1 Automotive with ticker code (GPI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 95 with a mean TP of 154.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 115.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 114.72 and the 200 day moving average is 85.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,155m. Visit the company website at: http://www.group1auto.com

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of February 5, 2020, the company owned and operated 186 automotive dealerships, 242 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.