Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

Group 1 Automotive found using ticker (GPI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 95 calculating the average target price we see 120. Now with the previous closing price of 92.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.7%. The day 50 moving average is 91.07 while the 200 day moving average is 67.59. The market cap for the company is $1,730m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.group1auto.com

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of February 5, 2020, the company owned and operated 186 automotive dealerships, 242 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

